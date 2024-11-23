Ta'Niya Latson scores 25 points, FSU puts away UF at free-throw line

The Florida State women’s basketball team welcomed the Florida Gators to the Tucker Center on Friday for their annual matchup. Unlike the men’s basketball team, the lady ’Noles were able to dispatch their hated rival from Gainesville, 98-74.

The Seminoles were a cohesive team that played well against a strong Florida team.

“I’m proud of this really important win against our rivals,” Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “The things we were able to do throughout the game as a team. Offensively and defensively, there were some really good moments that made me proud of this team.”

From the opening tip, both teams traded baskets and ended up tied at 16 at the end of the first quarter. FSU Junior guard Ta’Niya Latson was able to get into the lane for finishes at the basket and jump shots off ball-screens throughout the first quarter and was the main source of offense. Latson would finish with 25 points and five assists on the night.

The second quarter proved to be the Gators’ undoing as the ’Noles picked up the pace on offense and defense. Midway through the second quarter, the Gators called a timeout after consecutive baskets by the Seminoles, pushing their lead to 26-21. The timeout would be of no use as Florida State went on 16-0 run to smoother the Gators. The run was ignited by a Latson drive, which she converted the and-one foul.

Heading into halftime, the Seminoles were in firm control of the game 47-31.

The second half was all FSU, and the Gators had trouble keeping up at times. The ’Noles were faster and were able to get to the free-throw line at a frequent rate. The Seminoles scored 34 points off free throws to the Gators’ 15, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Senior guard O’Mariah Gordon was too fast for the Gators in the fourth quarter as the talented guard was able to get into the lane for easy layups. Latson drew a lot of attention from the Gators’ defense in the second half, and this left open lanes for Gordon to slash her way to the basket. Gordon finished with 19 points and four steals.

Latson and Gordon are quite the one-two combo of guards who can drive and get steals, but they are unselfish stars who value the team over individual performances.

“I’m just proud that we’re a good team and I have two superstar performers,” Wyckoff said of Latson and Gordon. “They are about the team first, and that shows up in how they play and how our team is successful.”

The Seminoles were up 90-67 with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter and 100 looked to be well in sight, but it wasn’t meant to be. Florida State slowed down the pace for the final minutes of the game and was two points shy of notching 100.

Regardless of whether they score 100 or not, Seminole fans will take any win over the Gators.

FSU will now travel to the Virgin Islands over the Thanksgiving break to take part in the Paradise Jam. The Seminoles start out play with Texas Tech on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.