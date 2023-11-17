Florida State stormed back in the fourth quarter for a big road win behind a career-high day from Ta’Niya Latson.

The sophomore guard scored 24 of her 35 points in the second half as the Seminoles defeated Florida 79-75 on Friday in Gainesville. Latson shot 8 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line after halftime.

FSU (3-0) trailed by nine, 58-49, with 9:49 left in the fourth quarter but gradually chipped away at Florida’s lead. O’Mariah Gordon’s jumper with 2:14 left tied the game at 70, and Latson’s fast-break basket 23 seconds later put the Seminoles ahead for good.

The Seminoles led the rest of the way, with Latson hitting another jumper with 44 seconds to go and then making a pair of free-throw attempts with 15 seconds left to keep FSU in front, 76-73. Latson later made a pair of free-throw attempts with six seconds left to extend the Seminoles’ lead to two possessions.

FSU shot 13 of 41 (31.7 percent) in the first half, but the Seminoles bounced back in the second half and shot 14 of 30 (46.7 percent).

Makayla Timpson contributed 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, her 14th career double-double.

Gordon and Sara Bejedi each added 10 points.

Latson scored 34 points in two games as a freshman in 2022-23. Her 35 points are the most by a Seminole since Morgan Jones had 36 in a double-overtime win over Clemson on Jan. 21, 2021.