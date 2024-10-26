Takeaways from FSU baseball's exhibition games against Alabama

Around this time last year, Florida State traveled to Alabama for a two-game fall exhibition. On Saturday in Dick Howser Stadium, the Crimson Tide returned the favor as Florida State hosted them for a 14-inning exhibition that was split into two seven-inning games. The Seminoles traveled to Pensacola a few weeks ago to play 14 innings against Auburn. Florida State lost both of those seven-inning games against the Tigers 4-1 and 9-5. Florida State faired better on Saturday, losing the first seven innings 3-1 but then winning the second stint 5-1. The Seminoles also got to pitch top arm Jamie Arnold and other potential starters. But the day was really about the transfer arms that have joined the program over the summer. Below are some observations and notes from Saturday's exhibition games.

Transfer arms flash

While the arms weren't their best in Pensacola on Oct. 12, the pitching staff looked much better on Saturday. Specifically, it was the transfer arms that flashed. Oh, and Jamie Arnold was pretty good, too. Jacksonville transfer Peyton Prescott lit up the radar gun, reaching 98 MPH with his fastball in his one inning of work where he struck out a pair. VCU transfer Maison Martinez also struck out a pair in his inning of work, relinquishing only a singular hit. Perhaps the most impressive performance from a newcomer was USF transfer Joey Volini, who threw two innings in the second game and struck out five batters on 32 pitches. Ole Miss transfer Wes Mendes got the starting nod in the second set of seven innings. After giving up Alabama's lone point in the second game via a solo home run, Mendes found better control later on. NOTABLE STATLINES: Pitcher: Peyton Prescott RHP - 15 pitches, 4 strikes, 5 balls, 2K, 1.0 IP Pitcher: Maison Martinez RHP - 15 pitches, 10 strikes, 3 balls, 2K, 1 hit, 1.0 IP Pitcher: Wes Mendes LHP - 43 pitches, 10 strikes, 17 balls, 2 BB’s, 1HR, 1 hit, 2K’s, 2.0 IP. Pitcher: Joey Vilini LHP - 32 pitches,11 strikes, 13 balls, 5K’s, 2.0 IP



Defensive carryover

Defense and pitching should be ahead of the bats at this time of year and that proved to be the case on Saturday. Florida State was outstanding in 2024 defensively. In fact, it was a program-best fielding percentage when all things were said and done. It is a small sample size but this year's team also appears to be excellent defensively. JUCO transfer Chase Williams nearly made the play of the afternoon when he tracked a ball all the way to the wall in foul territory from his left fielder spot and came inches away from making a sliding catch. Cal Fisher showed some hops, snagging a ball above his head in the hot corner. Blaydon Plain leaped up to grab a poor throw at first base and extended his leg to come back down on the bag for the out. It was an impressive play, but one that saw him sit the rest of the afternoon as a precaution. Dartmouth transfer catcher Nathan Cmeyla had a great afternoon behind the plate. He had multiple defensive plays, including throwing out a runner on a stolen base attempt at second and rifling a throw to pick off a runner at first after blocking a ball in the dirt.



Different-look offense