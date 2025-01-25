Takeaways from FSU's road loss at Stanford

Florida State left Tallahassee on Monday seeking an opportunity to reverse its road struggles. The Seminoles instead looked jetlagged and lethargic for much of two losses.
Oziyah Sellers scored a career-high 27 points as Stanford made 11 3-pointers in a 78-71 win over FSU on Saturday.
Jamir Watkins had 20 points and eight rebounds but also picked up a flagrant foul for a hit on Maxime Raynad's neck. Watkins shot 8 of 16 from the floor.
Malique Ewin had 16 points and seven rebounds but also picked up a flagrant foul and saw his double-double streak halted at five games. Ewin shot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Daquan Davis scored 14 points. But the trio finished with 50 of FSU's 68 points.
But FSU (13-7, 4-5 ACC) suffered from a lack of energy, not enough contributions from the bench, poor perimeter defense and eight first-half turnovers. The Seminoles fell to 1-4 in ACC road games.
Coach Leonard Hamilton has often mentioned passing as a key to FSU's success in the halfcourt, but there wasn't nearly enough. The Seminoles had two assists and eight turnovers in the first half before finishing with nine assists and 13 turnovers.
FSU shot 22 of 58 (37.9 percent) from the floor and 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.
Bench struggles continue
With Chandler Jackson out, FSU needed production from Justin Thomas and Bostyn Holt. Neither had a basket until Holt's layup with 8:41 to go, although they combined for three points at the free-throw line leading up to that.
Holt struggled early but finished well, picking up seven points in 14 minutes. He had two steals.
Thomas had no points in 28 minutes. He had two assists and two rebounds.
It really wasn't until the second half that any life from the bench helped the cause, with Christian Nitu contributing five points.
FSU often lives with a bench that outplays — out-hustles and outscores — opponents. It's just not happening with a collection of transfers who haven't elevated their play to the ACC and freshmen who aren't yet ready.
Perimeter defense
Stanford missed from deep early but heated up and made 10 of 20 from beyond the arc. The Cardinal made 11 3s, the third highest total against FSU this season.
FSU's perimeter defense has been an issue off and on throughout the season. In FSU's ACC games:
NC State made 8 of 23 from 3-point range (loss)
Louisville shot 15 of 29 from 3-point range (loss)
Syracuse made 10 of 25 from 3-point range (win)
Miami shot 5 of 21 from 3-point range (win)
Clemson connected on 13 of 28 from 3-point range (loss)
Pitt made 8 of 21 from 3-point range (win)
Georgia Tech shot 9 of 29 from 3-point range (win)
Cal connected on 6 of 23 from 3-point range (loss)
Stanford made 11 of 24 from 3-point range (loss)
Up next
FSU plays host to Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The Hokies have lost three straight.
The Seminoles are projected by KenPom to win their next three games — defeat the Hokies, pick up a road win over Boston College on Feb. 1 and win back home against Notre Dame on Feb. 4.
