Takeaways from FSU's road loss at Stanford

Florida State left Tallahassee on Monday seeking an opportunity to reverse its road struggles. The Seminoles instead looked jetlagged and lethargic for much of two losses.

Oziyah Sellers scored a career-high 27 points as Stanford made 11 3-pointers in a 78-71 win over FSU on Saturday.

Jamir Watkins had 20 points and eight rebounds but also picked up a flagrant foul for a hit on Maxime Raynad's neck. Watkins shot 8 of 16 from the floor.

Malique Ewin had 16 points and seven rebounds but also picked up a flagrant foul and saw his double-double streak halted at five games. Ewin shot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.



Daquan Davis scored 14 points. But the trio finished with 50 of FSU's 68 points.

But FSU (13-7, 4-5 ACC) suffered from a lack of energy, not enough contributions from the bench, poor perimeter defense and eight first-half turnovers. The Seminoles fell to 1-4 in ACC road games.

Coach Leonard Hamilton has often mentioned passing as a key to FSU's success in the halfcourt, but there wasn't nearly enough. The Seminoles had two assists and eight turnovers in the first half before finishing with nine assists and 13 turnovers.

FSU shot 22 of 58 (37.9 percent) from the floor and 6 of 20 (30 percent) from 3-point range.