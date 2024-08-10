We're now past the midway point of Florida State's preseason camp. Two weeks separate us from the start of the Seminoles' 2024 season vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin on Aug. 24. The scrimmage FSU held Saturday morning inside Doak Campbell Stadium was a major step on that path to Ireland. "I thought we had a good day today. Good scrimmage," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said after Saturday's scrimmage. "Started off with some situational work and some two-point plays, two-minute drill, red zone. Just kind of things that I wanted to see as we started off. I thought (it was) very good. Offense came out and did a nice job in those situations, were able to move the ball, had some nice production in that." In particular, Norvell praised FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who said started the scrimmage off great. All in all, it sounds like the FSU head coach was pleased with how the scrimmage closed out an intense but productive week for his team. "Had a really good week. I was proud of this week and the way our guys approached it," Norvell said. "The growth we saw with both of the Jacksonville practices, they were exactly what we needed. Showed a lot of physicality, a lot of toughness." Here are three takeaways from FSU's second scrimmage as the team turns its focus next week from solely itself to beginning some on-field preparations for Georgia Tech on Monday.

Scrimmages proving to be battles for potential contributors

For the second straight week, a number of FSU's expected top contributors were held to limited rep counts in Saturday morning's scrimmage. It would seem this decision was made for a few differing reasons. Obviously, it protects the players on the FSU roster who are known commodities, limiting their exposure to full-contact football until the season begins. But additionally, it provides the less-proven players -- those who may still be fighting for a spot in the two-deep -- a chance to prove themselves in the biggest moment of FSU's preseason camp. "Today it was seeing kind of guys that may be new to the program, guys that are in very heated battles for spots, positions, what their role is going to be on this team," Norvell said. "It was great to see them out there." It sounds like that choice proved fruitful for the Seminoles in their second scrimmage. Because Norvell shouted out quite a few younger players who rose to the occasion Saturday. Included on that list were running backs Sam Singleton and Kam Davis, defensive tackles Daniel Lyons and KJ Sampson and a number of younger wide receivers and tight ends. Additionally, many of FSU's top offensive linemen were limited, allowing for younger players to get extended reps with the first team and some rotating between spots. "Both sides of the ball were playing some younger, new guys but just seeing guys settle down in the situation," Norvell said. "I thought it was definitely a good moment for our team to see that depth continuing to grow."

Ja'Khi Douglas, younger pass-catchers take advantage of the moment

As far as ups and downs so far this preseason, you can argue no one has experienced both extremes as severely as veteran wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas. Douglas has had a few practices this fall that Norvell said are among his best since joining the program ahead of the 2020 season. However, he's also had a few days of work that were far too mistake-filled and not nearly up to his standard as one of the older guys in the unproven FSU receiver room. After finding some success in Jacksonville this week, it sounds like that very much carried over into Saturday's scrimmage for Douglas. "Ja'Khi Douglas had a couple of really, really nice early plays, scored a touchdown, had a couple big moments," Norvell said. "I was proud of him for how he came out." Additionally, true freshman wideout Elijah Moore got a Norvell shoutout for the second straight week after a scrimmage. The caveats that have surrounded him were still there, but it would appear his playmaking ability has been more and more undeniable to the FSU coaching staff. "Elijah continued to make some plays," Norvell said. "He still has got some areas of growth that he's going to have to have, but he's a guy that has put himself in position." It sounds like Lawayne McCoy was also back to full speed in Saturday's scrimmage and that fellow freshman receiver BJ Gibson also made some plays. However, the most impressive freshman Saturday may have been tight end Amaree Williams. After the feedback about Williams in the first scrimmage wasn't especially positive -- not a huge surprise given he's a reclassified 2025 recruit -- Williams apparently had a long touchdown catch Saturday and performed much better in his second scrimmage as a Seminole. "Amaree Williams had a big touchdown catch, it was a great read and ball, it was Brock (Glenn) who threw it," Norvell said. "But it was good to see him. I thought he had a huge jump from a week ago to what he was today."

FSU in "pretty good shape" health-wise entering back half of preseason camp

Norvell normally plays injury stuff close to the vest. Unless an injury is incredibly long-term and likely season-ending, he often doesn't go into much detail on the state of his team's health. However, asked about the health of the team around the halfway point of preseason camp, the general update he gave was largely positive. "I think we're in pretty good shape. At this point of fall camp, a couple guys, I don't think anything serious from (this scrimmage). I saw a couple guys with bumps and bruises probably, but I don't think there's anything that's long term," Norvell said. "Right now, a few guys will be probably working to questionable working into the first week. We'll see how that goes … As we get into game week, I'll give more updates probably closer to that." Norvell did say that a few guys returned to action Saturday after missing some time and another is set to return in the near future. Bryson Estes was apparently back at work on the offensive line Saturday after missing some time. So was McCoy at wide receiver. And it sounds like freshman tight end Landen Thomas -- one of the most impressive early enrollees of the spring -- should be back in action here soon after missing the start of preseason camp. "Landen has been a little limited here early and I think we'll get him back in action here this week, which will be big and excited to see going along on what did in the spring and how he worked through the course of the summer," Norvell said. Full transcript from Norvell's press conference after FSU's second scrimmage