GAINESVILLE — Florida State’s start couldn’t have been worse. Mixed in with three punts, Florida had two scoring drives and a sack of Tate Rodemaker for a safety that sent the Gators’ crowd into a frenzy. Florida State, once again, responded. Trey Benson capped the Seminoles’ best three drives of the night — to close out the first half, another to open the second half and a dagger in the fourth quarter — and CFP No. 5 FSU held on for a 24-15 win over Florida on Saturday night. The Seminoles (12-0) finished off their first perfect regular season since 2013-14. FSU also went 12-0 en route to the 1999 national title and 11-0 in the 1979 regular season. And while FSU slipped to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff standings last Tuesday, No. 3 Michigan’s win over No. 2 Ohio State opens the door for the Seminoles to move back up. This win was far from aesthetically pleasing. Playing with Rodemaker, in his second career start, FSU’s defense forced five straight punts and then Kalen DeLoach’s interception to essentially end the game. And one comforting thought for FSU: The Gators finished 5-7 and won't have a bowl game to look forward to this December.

Benson was often wrapped up — until he wasn't

Benson ran 19 times and often had little running room. But he also had touchdown funs from 1, 36 and 26 yards. Benson often weaved between or pinballed off defenders, breaking tackles. The junior now has 14 touchdowns this season, the fifth straight game that he has had a TD run. Benson has a combined 10 touchdowns in his four games against Miami and Florida. He also had three rushing touchdowns vs. UF in 2022.

FSU's defense played exceptional after a shaky start

The Seminoles had trouble adjusting to mobile quarterback Max Brown, who was able to make some plays with his legs. But FSU’s defense brought heat frequently as they tied a season high with six sacks, including Jared Verse’s 2.5 and Patrick Payton’s two. For an FSU pass-rush duo that has been critiqued for not delivering enough in 2023, they brought the heat on UF’s freshman. Verse was also credited with two hurries. Akeem Dent had seven tackles, including six in the first half. DeLoach finished off the Gators with a fourth-down interception, even though UF trailed by nine points and was in desperation mode. UF’s Brown finished 9 of 16 for 86 yards — the fourth time this season FSU has held an opponent under 100 passing yards. The Gators also opened the game 5 of 6 on third-down conversions, but the Seminoles improved dramatically and UF finished 7 of 16. The defense did not allow more than 20 points in eight games in October and November. One more, via Mark Long of the Associated Press: Florida had more penalty yards (50) in the fourth quarter than they had yards (48) in the second half vs FSU.

Rodemaker is far from polished

Rodemaker looked more like a quarterback making his second start than one who has four years of experience. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards, with four drives resulting in negative yards (including the safety). No, not all of it was on Rodemaker but his struggles were evident from the start. If we were expecting more of his relief appearances against Louisville in 2022 and North Alabama a week ago, we got something instead that was rough around the edges. Some bright spots: Rodemaker was 4 of 6 on FSU’s touchdown drive late in the second quarter. That included a 29-yard completion down the seam to his friend since middle school, tight end Jaheim Bell. Rodemaker and Bell played together at Valdosta High, with the tight end transferring in from South Carolina in the spring of 2023. On the opening drive of the third quarter, Rodemaker found Wilson for 12 yards and Coleman for 24 yards. That set up FSU’s second touchdown. He was injured on FSU’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive but came back into the game and handed off the ball to Benson on the game-sealing drive.

Quick hitters

FSU has defeated Florida and Miami in back to back seasons. The Seminoles have won nine of the last 13 games in the series with Florida. FSU's 18-game win streak is the second longest in FSU history. Johnny Wilson led FSU with six receptions for 64 yards. He now has 100 receptions in his college career. Keon Coleman returned a punt 34 yards in the fourth quarter. Verse now has seven sacks.