Ta’Niya Latson scored 35 points on 12 of 21 shooting as the Florida State women’s basketball team cruised in its exhibition opener over Division II Flagler 124-50 on Thursday night.

After Mariana Valenzuela’s season-ending knee surgery, expect the Seminoles to use all of the other 11 players this season. Latson, Makayla Timpson, Sara Bejedi, O’Mariah Gordon and Alex Tucker were the starters.

"It's great to just get out here and see what we can do when the lights are on and work on some of the bumps and kinks and all that," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "I'm really proud of what we did today. ... We're capable of so much more."

Below are some stats and observations from the game:

Latson played 23 minutes with a left knee brace but still was very efficient and pulled down four rebounds with two assists. She also made 8 of 11 free-throw attempts.

The biggest positive of the night was Gordon, who looked quick and poured in 22 points (8 of 15 shooting) with seven rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. Gordon missed some time late in the 2022-23 season due to injury.

Makayla Timpson used the opportunity to pull down boards against a shorter, less physical Flagler frontcourt. Timpson had 18 rebounds and 15 points (6 of 8 shooting).

Sara Bejedi had 12 points on 4 of 13 shooting with an assist.

Guard transfer Amaya Bonner had 14 points (5 of 9 shooting) and three rebounds in 24 minutes.

Tucker, a 5-11 grad student, had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman forward Avery Treadwell should contribute as a rebounder and defensive player. Treadwell had six rebounds in 11 minutes.

Sakyia White, a 6-1 freshman forward, is athletic and could deliver some rebounds in a role off the bench. White had six rebounds and two points in 12 minutes.

Freshman Carla Viegas has a line-drive jumper and was 2 of 9 shooting from 3-point range with a few unlucky bounces.

Snoop Turnage had four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes. She too looked quick and has put her injuries of last season in the rear-view mirror.

Of note: FSU had just 14 assists on 45 made baskets.

"I just told the girls, 'This gives us a chance to see where we're at and then work on that.' That's why I love opportunities like this when it doesn't count," Wyckoff said. "Got a little bit of time to do that."