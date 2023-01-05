Florida State's roll continues, now with a 4-0 start in the ACC.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 31 points on 7 of 14 shooting to lead FSU to a 93-62 rout of Clemson on Thursday night. Latson shot 7 of 16 from the floor and 15 of 15 from the free-throw line to record back-to-back 30-point games.

The freshman guard has scored 19 or more points in all of the Seminoles' 17 games.

Valencia Myers scored 12 points for FSU (15-2, 4-0 ACC), just her second game this season in double figures. Myers shot 4 of 5 from the floor.

Jazmine Massengill scored 10 points and dished out nine assists.

The Seminoles shot 30 of 70 (42.9 percent) from the floor and 23 of 25 (92 percent) from the free-throw line.

Clemson dropped to 11-5, 2-2 on the season.

FSU plays at Boston College on Sunday (noon on ACC Network).

