Tennessee transfer WR Squirrel White commits to Florida State

Florida State has added an explosive playmaker in the slot out of the transfer portal commitment in Tennessee transfer Squirrel White.

Following an official visit to Florida State to start the new year, White committed to the Seminoles without taking any other visits. He has one year of eligibility remaining with the possibility of an extra redshirt year if necessary.

FSU announced White's signing on Sunday evening.

"I'm so very excited about bringing Squirrel into our Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He is one of the fastest players in the country and a truly dynamic playmaker. He will bring game-changing speed and explosiveness to the wide receiver room as well as the return game. Squirrel has been a productive player throughout his career and battled injuries last season but is ready to finish showcasing all of his talents here in Tallahassee."

A former three-star recruit in the 2022 class, White signed with Tennessee over Georgia and Auburn. Florida State offered White when he was enrolled at Clay (Ala.) Chalkville High School.

In three seasons in Knoxville, White has appeared in 38 games. He has hauled in 131 receptions for 1,665 yards and six touchdowns. His final season in Knoxville, he caught 34 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns.