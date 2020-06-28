Unlike some Texas prospects, Florida State's coaches aren't having to sell offensive lineman Kamron Scott on life in Tallahassee or what it's like to be a Seminole. Scott actually grew up in nearby Thomasville, Ga., and only moved to Texas when he was in the seventh grade. So once FSU's coaches started showing him consistent interest this spring and summer, Scott was elated about the possibilities. "My whole family are big 'Nole fans, and they are my dream school," Scott said. "I'm from Thomasville, so I've been to Florida State a lot. So I'm quite familiar with everything. I always come back to Thomasville every summer." Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU OL coach Alex Atkins is building a good bond with Texas lineman Kamron Scott.

Scott, who plays tackle in high school but could play there or at guard in college, said Florida State started reaching out to him in late February or early March. "It was kind of unexpected the way it happened, with offensive line coach Alex Atkins reaching out to me, along with offensive line (graduate) assistant coach Manrey Saint-Armour," Scott said. "Coach Atkins talked about how he really liked my game and how much he's going to recruit me and build a relationship." *ALSO SEE: Breaking down all of FSU's offers this week While Scott is listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals, other services list him as a three-star recruit. And he currently has 17 offers, including Ole Miss, Houston and UCF, with additional schools such as FSU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor showing strong interest. "If FSU was to offer, they would be my No. 1 school for sure," Scott said. While that offer hasn't come just yet, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman was extremely excited to receive a message this week from FSU head coach Mike Norvell.