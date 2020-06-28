Texas OL Scott elated by FSU interest: 'They are my dream school'
Unlike some Texas prospects, Florida State's coaches aren't having to sell offensive lineman Kamron Scott on life in Tallahassee or what it's like to be a Seminole.
Scott actually grew up in nearby Thomasville, Ga., and only moved to Texas when he was in the seventh grade. So once FSU's coaches started showing him consistent interest this spring and summer, Scott was elated about the possibilities.
"My whole family are big 'Nole fans, and they are my dream school," Scott said. "I'm from Thomasville, so I've been to Florida State a lot. So I'm quite familiar with everything. I always come back to Thomasville every summer."
Scott, who plays tackle in high school but could play there or at guard in college, said Florida State started reaching out to him in late February or early March.
"It was kind of unexpected the way it happened, with offensive line coach Alex Atkins reaching out to me, along with offensive line (graduate) assistant coach Manrey Saint-Armour," Scott said. "Coach Atkins talked about how he really liked my game and how much he's going to recruit me and build a relationship."
While Scott is listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals, other services list him as a three-star recruit. And he currently has 17 offers, including Ole Miss, Houston and UCF, with additional schools such as FSU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Baylor showing strong interest.
"If FSU was to offer, they would be my No. 1 school for sure," Scott said.
While that offer hasn't come just yet, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman was extremely excited to receive a message this week from FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
👀🔥🔥 @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/VHlQRz6tWO— kamron scott (@kamscott65) June 24, 2020
"Coach Norvell text me a few things and gave me his number and how he's really looking forward to knowing me really well," Scott said. "So I think they are getting close to the offer. It's been kind of amazing with the interest. Like I said, if they offer, they are No. 1 for me on my list. That offer would mean everything, and we know everything about the program."
Scott's knowledge of the Florida State program goes back to his youth, but he has just started learning about the Seminoles' new coaching staff. And after several frank conversations with Atkins, Scott likes everything he is hearing.
"He doesn't hold anything back," the lineman said. "If he sees something he likes or doesn't like, he's going to address it right away. No sugarcoating. He directly tells you about things that need to be improved in your game. He's always a very easy guy to connect with for me."
While football will play the biggest role in his decision, Scott is interested in learning about each school's academics and atmospheres as well.
"Looking for a good business program, so I would want to see how good that is at FSU," he said. "I do have an advantage in that I've seen FSU in so many ways for football, but I want to see all the other things and experience things outside of football."
The final big question regarding Scott is what position he will play in college.
"I play mostly left tackle, but I'm probably going to end up at guard in college from what I can tell," he said. "I believe it's my size and speed. Most schools like me as a guard. I'm a good puller on blocks, and they really like that. I would say my strengths are my quickness and my awareness of the blocks.
"My leadership has been the biggest improvement on so far. I want to improve on hand placement, position, and steps to be in the right place. Coach Atkins has watched film, and he has given me strategies and tips that help in those areas."