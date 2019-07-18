1. Taggart is genuinely excited about this offense



Willie Taggart didn't make any bold predictions Wednesday about how many points Florida State is going to score this year. I'm not even sure if he used the phrase "Lethal Simplicity" one time. But if you listened to him break down each segment of the Seminoles' offense -- and if you heard him speak about his three new assistant coaches on that side of the ball -- you had no choice but to recognize how fired up he is about the FSU offense in 2019.

When it came to the quarterbacks, he raved about the way James Blackman has continued to develop as a team leader and how graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook has worked overtime to build bonds with his new teammates.

He praised the wide receivers and other skill position players for the efforts they've made to learn new coordinator Kendal Briles' offense -- both on the field during player-run practices and in the coaches' offices, where they congregate daily to learn more nuances to the scheme.