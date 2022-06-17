The Blitz: FSU looks to continue trend after three new commitments

In today's edition of The Blitz, we recap the busy week that was and what is on tap for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles also are holding additional camps this weekend, with all of this building up to a huge official visit weekend on June 24.

As we pass the midway point of the month of June, Florida State's football recruiting continues to heat up with three recent commitments and several important prospects visiting in the coming days.

Last weekend was Florida State's first big weekend for official visits in this recruiting cycle, and all indications are that it went very well for the Seminoles.

The visitors included four-star quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins, along with Rivals100 wide receiver Shelton Sampson, four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess and new FSU defensive tackle commit Ayobami Tifase. The 'Noles also hosted Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David, who says he doesn't have any other official visits lined up for now. From what we hear, David either will soon commit to the Seminoles or return to Oregon. Coming out of the visit, it sounded good for FSU. Now we'll wait on the decision.

Then with the other prospects, the 'Noles made a strong move for Sampson, who had strong praise for FSU after his visit and said he likes where the program is headed.

QB Glenn, meanwhile, could not stop gushing over his official visit. Coming into the visit, it appeared that Auburn was the leader in the race, but FSU has certainly made things interesting. Glenn even stated that FSU was the best fit for him from an offense standpoint.

The vibes coming out of the visit for Collins, who is committed to Purdue, were also positive and we hear a return visit is quite possible, if not likely. In addition, OT Burgess was blown away by the FSU visit, continues to rave about OL coach Alex Atkins and is now nearing a decision. Burgess does have a Louisville visit coming up, which is the big concern. But it's clear FSU did its part and checked off all the boxes needed for this trip.

Last but certainly not least, there was DT Tifase, who committed to the Seminoles after officially visiting over the weekend. He's now a part of FSU's 2022 class and has already signed with the 'Noles but will take an academic redshirt this fall.

Here's a full breakdown on what we were hearing from the official visits on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, the 'Noles will host one official visit that we know of, and that's three-star linebacker Blake Nichelson out of Manteca, Calif. Oregon is the biggest threat, and he has been there multiple times, so FSU is going to really have to make a big impression to knock off the Ducks.

There could be a potential second official visit as Warchant heard earlier in the week that South Carolina OT transfer Jazston Turnetine was hoping to finalize an official visit for this upcoming weekend. He visited FSU unofficially a week earlier and announced in a tweet that he is down to the 'Noles and Michigan State. If FSU pushes, there's a very good chance Tallahassee could be his next destination, but the 'Noles haven't done that yet.