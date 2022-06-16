Top WR Shelton Sampson breaks down 'great trip' to FSU for official visit

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

"What stood out the most was Coach Norvell; how available he was. He was at every stop of the campus tour, from breakfast that morning, lunch, dinner and every other stop in between," Sampson said. "He was highly involved and in tune with all facets of the program."

Sampson also explained what immediately jumped out to him, which involved FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

The four-star Louisiana product broke down everything he enjoyed from the visit this past weekend, discussed his deep ties to several members of the FSU staff, and explained where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment coming off the official.

After visiting already this spring, Rivals100 wide receiver Shelton Sampson decided to use his first official visit on another trip to Florida State.

The No. 5 wideout in the nation per Rivals has visits to programs like Alabama and hometown LSU lined up, but there were plenty of unique things about FSU that Sampson noted, including a conversation with FSU President Richard McCullough.

"I thought it was cool how just about everything was in or around Doak Campbell Stadium," Sampson said. "The surprise of the trip was meeting the president of the university and him knowing my name and him having watched my highlights and able to tell me about some of the plays I made. Thought that was pretty cool. ...

"The entire staff was genuine, so overall, it was a great trip for me."'

FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans has also made an impression on Sampson.

"Man, Coach Dugans was genuine and very passionate about FSU. He has a lot to offer being he is from Tallahassee and playing professionally, which I aspire to do," Sampson said. "So I could learn a lot from him."

After Norvell and Dugans, Sampson has deep ties to the FSU staff in running backs coach David Johnson and senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta. The latter, of course, being Sampson's former high school head coach.

"Yes, he was basically my host and driver for the weekend — that’s who picked me up from the airport and drove me all around Tallahassee for two days," Sampson said. "Super comfortable with Coach Fertitta. It’s great knowing someone here who [would] truly care about you and have your back."

As far as lighter activities, the Louisiana product said he showed some of the other recruits, "how we cook in The Boot," joking that his team did in fact win the cooking competition FSU had for the prospects.

"The cooking competition was fun," Sampson said. "By the time we went bowling, I was ready for a nap, but I got to hang with the coaches during the visit — because they all were around and available, just like Coach Norvell."

Sampson added that the academic presentation from FSU also "went well," saying he met with several business school advisers, "who answered all questions we had."

Sampson's player host was running back C.J. Campbell.

"C.J. hosted me both nights. He was cool and fun. I got to meet some of the guys and hang out with them," Sampson said. "They love it at FSU and say it’s the place to be."

The 6-foot-4, Baton Rouge, La., product also described his takeaways from a one-on-one meeting with Norvell and what his family thought of the trip.

"They like to throw the ball deep, and that’s why they’re recruiting me," Sampson said. "Mom and Dad loved the visit, they loved the coaching staff and everyone involved in the program."