Over the last 10 days, Warchant.com has unveiled our list of the Five Greatest Recruiting Classes in Florida State football history. Toda,y we unveil the overall No. 1 class.

It's not enough to say that Florida State's 1993 recruiting class is the best in school history.

When you look at the names and the numbers, you'll see why it was an overwhelming choice for that honor. And why it also must be considered one of the best in college football history.

Including preferred walk-ons, the Florida State Class of 1993 featured 14 NFL draft picks, eight All-Americans, five first-round picks and five members of the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame.



Warrick Dunn, of course, is the biggest name of them all. The Louisiana product became a fan favorite almost the second he arrived on campus. He was a quarterback in high school and the Florida State coaching staff recruited him as an "athlete," not knowing if they would use him at running back or cornerback when he got to college.

Head coach Bobby Bowden promised Dunn he would be allowed to at least start preseason practice as a running back, and if he didn't shine there, he could change positions and move to the defensive backfield.

Dunn never moved to the defensive backfield. He instead broke onto the scene as a true freshman tailback, leading the Seminoles in touchdowns in 1993 and playing an enormous role in the program's first national championship.

For a helpful reminder, here he is taking a pass from his freshman year roommate and silencing one of the loudest stadiums in the history of loud stadiums.