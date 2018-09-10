The new tradition at Florida State is a turnover backpack. It was met with mixed results by the fan base, but the head coach likes it. ACC Network

Building on the popularity of Miami's turnover chain, every team in the country now seems to do something to celebrate picking off a pass or recovering a fumble. In Florida State's season opener, fans didn't get to see what the Seminoles had in store for 2018. On Saturday night, against Samford, they got to see it five times. After each turnover recorded by an FSU defender, the player would get to wear a garnet backpack on the sideline to signify that they "secured the bag." When asked about it on Monday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said it was the players' idea. "Our guys wanted to do something for the turnovers," Taggart said. "They decided they wanted to, 'Secure the bag.' That was their message - to secure the bag. And they secured it five times on Saturday. I was very impressed with it." Judging by the reactions on social media and Warchant's message boards, the reaction was not very favorable.

Bag or not, Taggart said he was very pleased with the results. And he believes fans will learn to love it as well.

"I love it when we get five takeaways," he said with a smile. "Hopefully everybody else starts loving it, too, because we're getting a lot of takeaways and you see it a lot. And it's kind of like anything else, once you see it so much you start to get used to it. "Hopefully our guys continue to get takeaways so we all can get used to it, we all can enjoy it and like the guys are out there (doing) things we all want them to do -- which is to take the ball away." When it comes to symbols recognizing accomplishments, Taggart also said Monday that he would indeed be awarding tomahawk stickers for the backs of the Florida State players' helmets this season He did say there is special a criteria for them, however. So it would appear the guidelines for receiving one will be stricter than they have been in the past.

