The Warchant Top 40: Our countdown marches into the 20s
It's time to look ahead to the 2019 football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster - the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU in 2019 (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)
As always the list, which was compiled by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark and ESPN Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron, will be revealed in segments. The second installment features players No. 30 through No. 22 (No. 20 was a two-way tie, so those players will be included in the next installment.)
The first installment, with players No. 40 through No. 31, can be found here.
Player No. 30 -- Junior linebacker Emmett Rice
Even though he's been on campus for three years now, Rice is still a bit of an unknown to Florida State fans. The former four-star recruit from Miami has been injured for large parts of his college career.
When healthy, he's got the physical tools to be a playmaker in the FSU linebacker corps: He's 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and can really run. But Rice missed the first month of 2018 while recovering from an injury he sustained in the bowl win over Southern Miss the previous December. Then he was injured again and missed the rest of the season and spring practice.
Rice has 31 career tackles. If he can stay healthy, there's a chance he flies past that number in 2019.
Voting recap: Gene Williams: 32; Ira Schoffel: 38; Corey Clark 22; Jeff Cameron 38.
