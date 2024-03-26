Before Florida State's spring football camp began, head coach Mike Norvell said he would provide injury updates about a week into spring ball.

That update came from Norvell after Tuesday's practice, the fourth of spring, when he shared that offensive tackle Robert Scott, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and freshman defensive back Jamari Howard will be sidelined this spring due to injuries.

Scott started 30 games and appeared in 37 over the last four seasons on the offensive line. Farmer made his first 13 career starts in 2023, recording 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.

Norvell did say he expects these two both to be back available once more by the summer. He sounded less optimistic about the timeline for Howard's recovery, admitting it may go into the fall.

