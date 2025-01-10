Three Seminoles named to PFF's NFL all-rookie team

Los Angeles Rams edge Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were named to Pro Football Focus' NFL all-rookie team on Friday.

Verse had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also named PFF's defensive rookie of the year. Verse earned an 86.2 PFF grade, the highest among rookies and finished among the top 5 with 77 pressures.

Fiske had 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. PFF's staff wrote that Fiske "struggled against the run, but his production rushing the passer got him selected."

The Rams will play Minnesota in a wild card playoff game on Monday night. That game has been moved to Arizona due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Jones had 40 tackles, two sacks and an interception for the Jaguars.

It was easy picking Verse due to his monstrous rookie year, as 77 total pressures are a lot for any player but a huge number for a rookie, helping push his pass rush grade to ninth overall for edge defenders.

