Three-star OT Michael Ionata on his commitment: ‘It's a great fit for me’

Florida State added to its No. 12 ranked recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of three-star OT and legacy prospect Michael Ionata.
Following his visit on Saturday, he told the media that it was something that had been on his mind.
"I kind of had a thought. Kind of talked to my parents a little bit," Ionata said. "It’s a great fit for me. Coaches here, they seem like they want to build a real relationship with me. They make me feel like I’m part of the family here. That’s what matters the most to me."
His father, Joe Ionata, played at Florida State in the late 1980's, as did his uncle. While Michael mentioned a commitment to his parents, they didn't know it would come so soon.
"He was pretty happy. I know he wants me to play at the best place for me. But of course if it ended up being here, of course he will be a little more happy about that," Michael said.
Norvell's reaction was just as excited.
"He stood up from his chair. He was like, ‘Are you serious?’ He’s always about that energy. I love it," he added. "He just lets you know that he’s going to be the best coach for you, he’s going to treat you right, he’s going to develop you to that next level of playing. It’s great."
During the legacy weekend, Ionata got to take in one of Florida State's practices and see how offensive line coach Herb Hand coached the line.
"It was great. I love the tempo they play with, it was just great to see how fast they get after it and still doing it right, not just doing it sloppily," Ionata explained. "With a lot of the offensive linemen I noticed today, they’re not as big but they’re athletic as crap. I feel like I’m an athletic guy for my size. I can move well. I think that’s how I’ll be used here."
As for what's next, Ionata still has spring visits planned to both Alabama and North Carolina, but only the former is in line to receive an official visit from the new Florida State commit.
Ionata has an official schedule with Florida State on June 6th.
