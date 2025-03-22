Three-star OT Michael Ionata on his commitment: ‘It's a great fit for me’

Florida State added to its No. 12 ranked recruiting class on Saturday with the commitment of three-star OT and legacy prospect Michael Ionata.

Following his visit on Saturday, he told the media that it was something that had been on his mind.

"I kind of had a thought. Kind of talked to my parents a little bit," Ionata said. "It’s a great fit for me. Coaches here, they seem like they want to build a real relationship with me. They make me feel like I’m part of the family here. That’s what matters the most to me."

His father, Joe Ionata, played at Florida State in the late 1980's, as did his uncle. While Michael mentioned a commitment to his parents, they didn't know it would come so soon.

"He was pretty happy. I know he wants me to play at the best place for me. But of course if it ended up being here, of course he will be a little more happy about that," Michael said.

Norvell's reaction was just as excited.