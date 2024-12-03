Three-star WR Teriq Mallory flips commitment to FSU from West Virginia

Florida State has added another piece to its wide receiver room for the 2025 class.

Chesire (Conn.) Academy wide receiver Teriq Mallory flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Florida State on Tuesday.



This comes after Mallory officially visited Florida State for the Florida weekend. Even more pertinently, this decision comes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown was dismissed on Sunday evening.

Florida State offered Mallory on Nov. 20 and an official visit was quickly set up for the Nov. 30 rivalry game against Florida.

The Osceola spoke with Mallory about his official visit on Sunday, you can read more on what he had to say about his time in Tallahassee HERE.