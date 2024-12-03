Three-star WR Teriq Mallory flips commitment to FSU from West Virginia

Florida State has added another piece to its wide receiver room for the 2025 class.
Chesire (Conn.) Academy wide receiver Teriq Mallory flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Florida State on Tuesday.
This comes after Mallory officially visited Florida State for the Florida weekend. Even more pertinently, this decision comes after West Virginia coach Neal Brown was dismissed on Sunday evening.
Florida State offered Mallory on Nov. 20 and an official visit was quickly set up for the Nov. 30 rivalry game against Florida.
The Osceola spoke with Mallory about his official visit on Sunday, you can read more on what he had to say about his time in Tallahassee HERE.
"I loved that atmosphere. I loved the fight and that they didn't back down," Mallory said on the rivalry game. "Even though the outcome wasn't what it was supposed to be. I still saw fight. I loved the true freshman quarterback (Luke Kromenhoek). I believe he has a lot of heart and will be really good down the road."
With Florida State bringing in multiple new offensive staff, including a new receivers coach to be named at a later date, most of Mallory's decision to flip relied on his opinion of head coach Mike Norvell.
"It's his attitude and willingness to respond. In his podcast with RGIII, he just mentioned his response to things and trying to bounce back from things and not letting the season define him ... I just know he's never going to have a season like this again."
Mallory joins JUCO WR Jordan Scott as the two wide receiver commitments in Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.