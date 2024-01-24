SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Florida State won its sixth game in its last seven contests at Syracuse 85-69 on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome, giving the Orange their first lost at home all season. The Seminoles (13-7, 6-2 ACC) have vastly improved since conference play began and are competing with a level of confidence not seen around the program in a couple seasons. I had an up-close look of the Noles as a part of the radio broadcast with Jeff Culhane on the Seminoles Sports Network from Learfield. Here are some observations that stood out from FSU’s sixth ACC win of the year and third straight road win.

The depth is back

Coach Leonard Hamilton has built his program on a deep bench that can help wear an opponent down from the accumulation of 40 minutes of high-intensity basketball. Over the last couple years, due to injuries, suspensions and Primo Spears’ waiver appeal, the Seminoles haven’t been able to truly tap into the quality of depth that has allowed them to compete at an elite level in the college basketball landscape. With the additions of Spears and Jaylan Gainey to the rotations, it’s allowed Coach Ham to substitute liberally, to keep players fresh. The intensity FSU plays with on defense and picking up 94 feet in the full court takes a toll on teams and requires 10-12 players to be effective. FSU played 12 men against the Orange and it clearly wore Syracuse down with nine Seminoles scoring and forcing 16 turnovers with the relentless ball pressure. The difference is visible and the system is once again working in FSU’s favor. Hamilton commented on the postgame show that he feels like the depth is allowing the Seminoles to be successful for longer stretches and multiple rotations gave quality minutes on the evening. Cuse head coach Adrian Autry mentioned he thought his team was tired by the final eight minutes of the game. FSU trailed Cuse 59-58 with just under nine minutes to play and finished the game outscoring the Orange 27-10. Job well done.

Jamir Watkins is a grown man

Jamir Watkins was aggressive in driving to the rim and earning FT opportunities, too. (Mark Konezny / USA Today Sports)

Watkins’ 27 points and 11 rebounds is a heck of a performance and his career high couldn’t have come at a better time for the VCU transfer. The junior got downhill time and time again, with a determination that was unmatched. Aggressive drives were rewarded with trips to the free-throw line, where Watkins went 9 for 12. He also hit a pair of threes and recorded three steals. Watkins was special in transition, in the mid-range and around the rim. He’s got NBA potential with the length, athleticism and versatility the scouts covet. There is some Terance Mann to his arsenal where he impacts a variety of phases of the game. If he can play consistently at this level on both sides of the ball, it will give the Seminoles a real chance to make a run to a postseason berth.

UNC presents a big opportunity