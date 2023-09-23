CLEMSON, S.C. — Florida State's losing streak to Clemson is over.

Even though the Seminoles never led in regulation.

No. 4 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) rallied from early deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to knock off the Tigers (2-2, 0-2) for the first time since 2014, 31-24 in overtime, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the ACC rivalry.

The Seminoles won despite being outgained 429 to 311 to the Tigers.

In overtime, FSU got the ball first and Jordan Travis hit Keon Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown pass on its second play of the series.

Then, FSU's defense got a stop without allowing a first down in overtime, blowing up a screen pass on third-and-1 and escaping with a win on an errant pass by Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik on fourth and two from the 17-yard line.

Perhaps the play of the game, though, came from the FSU defense. With Clemson leading 24-17 and across midfield in the third quarter, FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach hit Klubnik on a blitz, picked up the fumble he forced himself and returned it 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown which wound up being the final score of regulation.

FSU may not have even made it to overtime were it not for Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz missing a chip-shot 30-yard field goal with less than two minutes left which would have given the Tigers the lead.

FSU drove across midfield on its final drive of regulation but the offense stalled out from there.