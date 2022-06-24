Tight end Randy Pittman decommits from FSU Football

Randy Pittman, a four-star tight end from Lynn Haven, Fla., announced on social media Friday morning that he has decommitted from the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete had been committed to FSU for more than a year, since April of 2021.

His departure drops Florida State to seven current commitments for the 2023 class, including recent additions Quindarrius Jones and Jaden Jones.

