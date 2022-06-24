 Randy Pittman, a four-star tight end from Lynn Haven, Fla., announced Friday he is no longer committed to FSU.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-24 07:00:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Tight end Randy Pittman decommits from FSU Football

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Randy Pittman, a four-star tight end from Lynn Haven, Fla., announced on social media Friday morning that he has decommitted from the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete had been committed to FSU for more than a year, since April of 2021.

His departure drops Florida State to seven current commitments for the 2023 class, including recent additions Quindarrius Jones and Jaden Jones.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Four-star tight end Randy Pittman is no longer committed to FSU Football.
Four-star tight end Randy Pittman is no longer committed to FSU Football. (Rivals.com)

Florida State is beginning a big recruiting weekend today, with eight official visitors expected to be on hand.

ALSO SEE: Official Visit Primer: FSU plans for large group of visitors this weekend

Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage throughout the weekend.

-----------------

Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!

*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google

*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google

*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google

Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}