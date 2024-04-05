“I’m working on my blocking game a lot,” Morlock said. “In-line blocking. I feel like I helped a lot last year in that aspect, so I want to continue in that aspect.”

Kyle Morlock is the only tight end on the roster who has a college catch, hauling in 19 for 255 yards in 2023 following his transfer from Division II Shorter College. A high school receiver who kept adding on strength, Morlock has made blocking a focal point through workouts in FSU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

That production is a good sign as the tight end can often be an outlet for a quarterback under pressure, who looks to a check-down pass to a running back or a tight end over the middle. The next step for nearly every tight end in the room is working to be as adept at catching the ball as they are as a blocker (and vice versa).

“The scrimmage was what stood out to me,” tight ends coach Chris Thomsen said of FSU’s first scrimmage on Saturday. “We caught 16 balls spread out among five guys. Just to see those guys go out and perform in that first scrimmage the way you want them to catching the football.”

Bell and Douglas were two of the more dynamic body types in the room, capable of winning one-on-one matchups and grabbing downfield catches or being options in the red zone. At the midpoint of the spring, Florida State’s tight end group is lacking a game breaker but also embracing a blue-collar mindset.

There were going to be growing pains this spring at tight end. How could there not be with the departure of Jaheim Bell to the NFL Draft as well as Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniel to the transfer portal.

A day before FSU hit the practice field, Thomsen was asked who the best blocker in the room was and responded that it’s Morlock. Thomsen cited how Morlock improved over the course of the fall but specifically how he performed as a run blocker against Louisville and helped FSU win the ACC title.

“Just going from being a guy who really developed into a really good blocker as the season went along to go be a dominant blocker,” Thomsen said. “He worked hard in the weight room to do that, adding weight and strength and it’s starting to show up on the field. And then just making plays on the ball down the field.

“He caught end-cuts last year and all of the intermediate stuff and the flat stuff. But now go make those plays down the field. And he’s been working diligently on those things.”

FSU coaches are searching for a No. 2 tight end and there are candidates in Jackson West and Landen Thomas (Brian Courtney has been inconsistent in practices so far, while Jerrale Powers will miss the rest of the spring due to injury).

Thomas enrolled early and has had moments as a receiver and blocker. Thomsen has said twice this spring that Thomas is used to being an in-line blocker going back to his high school career at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County and it’s shown in his first few months at FSU.

Thomas’ arrival comes at an opportune time for him to learn and develop as well as find early playing time as a true freshman in a position group that is evolving.

“He’s done a real good job,” Thomsen said. “Considering he should still be in high school, the way he’s come in and worked to pick things up from the standpoint to just the assignment but also the technique part of what we’re asking him to do. I think he had five (catches) in that scrimmage. For a young guy to come in, in your first scrimmage in Doak to come and perform, did some good things in the run game as well. He’s right where we want him to be, just got to keep improving and getting better.”

The question with West has always been keeping him on the field, but the redshirt junior is showing improvement as a pass-catcher (he doesn’t have one in his FSU career). But West consistently secured passes in Thursday’s practice, including a leaping grab.

“That’s where I’ve seen him in the route running and just the ball-skill part of it,” Thomsen said. “He’s really stepped up a lot. He’s always been a guy that’s been an effective blocker. He’s battled a few things a little bit with injuries, but he’s really practiced hard through those and he’s starting to show a lot in both parts of the game.”