Tim Griffin recaps FSU visit, plans to return for official visit

Griffin added an offer from Florida State after visiting campus for the Clemson game on Saturday and the Covington (Ga.) Alcovy four-star defensive end plans to be back for an official visit "as soon as possible."

Tim (TJ) Griffin's recruitment has skyrocketed. In just a few short weeks, Griffin has added offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Alabama and Florida.

"It was great," Griffin said on the game. "As soon as I walked in (to Doak) I told my coach that I loved the atmosphere and I could see myself playing there. Regardless of the outcome, the win or loss, I just liked how they got after it. They were down 20 points and they were still getting after it. The D-Line got banged up, but they were still playing hard and not going through the motions. That's very easy to do when you're losing by a lot but they were still going hard. They were always fighting and I loved that."

Griffin met and spoke with both defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive line coach Odell Haggins during his visit, as Florida State is recruiting him as an interior an edge defender on the defensive line. Haggins personally extended the offer to Griffin before the game.

"The conversation was just that he loved what I did on the field and he wants me to do it here," Griffin said.

Griffin also enjoyed what he saw from Florida State's defensive ends.

"I liked the ball get off. That's something that I've been trying to perfect in my craft so watching from them and learning from them. I want to watch where I want to go — which is Division I football."

Griffin has a flurry of official visits coming up in the next few weeks, including Florida on Oct. 19, Cincinnati on Nov. 9 and Georgia State on Nov. 15. When asked if Florida State would also be getting an official visit, Griffin replied 'of course' and that he will be back as soon as possible.

