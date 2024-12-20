Tim Harris Jr. seeking to rebuild reliability of FSU's receiver corps

Florida State returns just five receivers who had a combined 34 catches in 2024. With veterans departing and a new position coach, it’s as close to a clean slate as possible.

This is, of course, a good thing for the Seminoles.

"It's a fresh start for everyone," said Tim Harris Jr., FSU's new receivers coach. "Me coming in here, you look back and get an evaluation. But I don't want to hold anything against any player of what they've done in the past because I get an opportunity to work with them now. I'm excited about making sure that we focus on the things that are going to be important to our standard at this point, us being able to catch the football and us being able to be good without the ball in our hands. Those will be the standards that are set for our room.”

Restoring those standards are paramount for FSU, which struggled everywhere on offense but often at receiver with perimeter blocking and drops. FSU’s most consistent pass-catchers are now gone, notably Ja’Khi Douglas and running back Lawrance Toafili.

FSU is seeking dependable receivers from a group that includes Hykeem Williams and Jalen Brown as well as a quartet of second-year players (Elijah Moore, Lawayne McCoy, B.J. Gibson and Camdon Frier), junior-college standout Jordan Scott, Cocoa (Fla.) star Jayvan Boggs and Teriq Mallory. It’s a group loaded with talent and production at various levels, although they’ve yet to show it at FSU.

Harris arrives at FSU with an open mind. But there’s also a mandate, not just from the critical eye of Mike Norvell (who played receiver in college) but fans who are seeking dramatic improvement.

“I think when we get in front of them and we make sure that we're consistent with that message every day, we're pointing it out when we don't play to those standards or practice to those standards, we'll get guys to fall in,” said Harris, who was a six-time ACC champion for Miami's track and field team. “After talking to the guys, they all are excited about what the future looks like. I'm really excited with them, to get my hands on them and be able to push them to make them as good as they can be."

That coaching and encouragement is what the Seminoles desperately need. Moore and McCoy have had impressive moments and good days on the practice field. But now it’s time for them to deliver. Williams is coming off a year in which he played 297 snaps and needs to deliver as a blocker and receiver. Brown started early but struggled. Gibson saw some playing time and showed his speed. Frier was injured before the season began.



