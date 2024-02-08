Advertisement
Timpson has 11th double-double, Viegas scores season-best 17 in FSU's win

Makayla Timpson had her 11th double-double of the season on Thursday at Pittsburgh.
Makayla Timpson had her 11th double-double of the season on Thursday at Pittsburgh. (FSU athletics)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Makayla Timpson scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Carla Viegas had a season-best 17 points as the Florida State women’s basketball team defeated Pittsburgh 76-60 on Thursday night.

Timpson shot 6 for 11 from the floor and had her 11th double-double of the season.

The Seminoles (17-7, 8-4 ACC) got their third ACC road win of the season behind a critical performance from their bench, out-scoring Pitt 28-7. Viegas made 5 of 7 3-pointers as FSU shot 12 of 29 (41.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 14 points on 4 of 17 shooting from the floor but she was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. She had six rebounds and five assists.

FSU led 42-19 at the half and survived a shaky third quarter in which Pittsburgh outscored the Seminoles 29-18. The Panthers cut the deficit to five points, 50-45, late in the third quarter but the Seminoles pulled back in front.

O’Mariah Gordon was held to seven points on 3 of 9 shooting, while Sara Bejedi scored six points on 1 of 6 shooting.

With Gordon and Bejedi struggling, two other Seminoles stepped up. Alexis Tucker had nine points, while Brianna Turnage scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Pittsburgh dropped to 7-17, 1-10.

Up next

The Seminoles host No. 12 Notre Dame on Sunday at noon in FSU’s Paint it Pink game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness.


