Tokarz praises Travis’ development as leader, passer

Florida State has two new position coaches in Tony Tokarz (quarterbacks) and Randy Shannon (linebackers), but they are familiar faces as analysts on the Seminoles’ staff. Tokarz has been limited in regards to how much on-field interaction he could have with Jordan Travis in prior seasons but now is taking on an active role in the redshirt junior’s development.

“I think you start with the leadership standpoint,” Tokarz said. “He’s a kid that has always been athletic. He’s always been explosive. He has those God-given abilities. Now he’s working on those, too. But as he’s put in the work, he’s built the confidence. It’s given him the confidence to go out and lead others, too. And that’s where I think he’s really grown. …

“He’s a lot more settled in the pocket. Going through progressions, not just taking off after the first or second look. He’s operating. He’s playing quarterback and I’m really proud of him for that. I look forward to seeing him keep getting better.”

Travis has improved his accuracy, up to 62.9 percent last season. With 350 college passes under his belt, it’s expected he will be more comfortable in his capabilities as well as FSU’s offense.

At the ACC Kickoff event last week, Travis was asked what aspect of his game would surprise people going into 2022.

“That I can throw the football,” Travis said. “I’ve been working very hard. Growing that confidence, getting the time down with my receivers, just all little things like that. I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong this year.”

Tokarz sees improvements in many of the intangibles that make up qualities coaches look for in a quarterback who is still learning but showing that progress over time.

“The growth he has already shown in two practices, it’s been encouraging,” Tokarz said. “This past offseason, just the steps that he’s taken with his mind, with his body, as a leader, taking ownership of what we’re doing not just only on offense but with the team as a whole.”

Florida State held practice No. 2 on Thursday, spending most of the afternoon inside the Indoor Practice Facility. Below are interviews with Tokarz and Mike Norvell. The Seminoles will hold their third practice on Friday afternoon.