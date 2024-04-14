Florida State entered the 2024 offseason with some questions that needed answered across the entire defensive line.

At defensive end, the departure of Jared Verse to the NFL left a considerable hole of production that must be replaced.

At defensive tackle, FSU has a pair of certain projected starters in Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson but some real questions about the depth of that room behind them.

FSU addressed these needs with portal additions at both end and tackle. But FSU has also had quite a bit of success over the last few years finding players who are capable of playing both inside and outside on the defensive line depending on the situation and formation.

It would seem that West Virginia defensive line transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye has emerged as the next hybrid defensive lineman for the Seminoles, following in the footsteps of Keir Thomas in 2021 and Dennis Briggs at times over the last few seasons.

FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said earlier this spring that Durojaiye is splitting his reps approximately 50/50 between working at defensive end and defensive tackle.

Durojaiye takes pride in being a newcomer who is also the only FSU defensive lineman working at both tackle and end this spring.

"It means a lot that it's my third year in college and I'm at a new stop and they trust me to be able to play both and learn both," Durojaiye said this week. "I enjoy it because it gives me a chance to show my versatility. I feel like going inside or outside, I'm losing something. I feel like I can play both pretty well."

At 278 pounds entering the spring, Durojaiye is 18 pounds heavier than any of FSU's other defensive ends and 12 pounds lighter than any of its scholarship defensive tackles.

And yet, he possesses both the speed and power in his 6-foot-4 frame that has allowed him to be impactful all over the line this spring.