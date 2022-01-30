Top-10 defensive end Pierre can 'picture myself' at Florida State

Pierre, who made the trip over from Eufala, Ala., certainly enjoyed the visit, saying he can "picture myself" at FSU and confirming plans to visit again later this year.

Among them was Rivals250 defensive end Yhonzae Pierre , ranked as one of the top 10 players in the nation at his position.

The Florida State football team continued its push toward building a strong 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, hosting several four-star prospects.

This was Pierre's first visit to FSU, and he broke down what stood out.

“The good relationships with the coaches. Picking up the defense," he said. "Good relationships, good atmosphere.”

The Alabama product said FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis told him he thinks highly of Pierre's first two steps off the ball. And Pierre liked a few things about his FSU experience, including the Seminoles' staff and more.

“The facility and their coaches," Pierre said. "I liked the way the coaches communicated with me. The way they were telling me things and stuff like that.”

The 6--foot-3 defensive end explained what he thought of FSU head coach Mike Norvell and their conversations.

“Life things, and then about football," Pierre said. "Just getting to know each other, stuff like that.”

While it's still early in the process, the four-star prospect said FSU is a college where he can see himself playing.

"I am feeling pretty good about them now," Pierre said. "I can picture myself here,”

Next up is a possible return to FSU in the spring or summer.

“Yes sir, I am going to be visiting here again," he said.

Pierre then shared what he is looking for in his next trip to Tallahassee.

“It’ll be a lot different probably," he said. "Probably get on the field, get to see a game, get to see them coach more. Things like that.”