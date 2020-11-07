Top offensive playmakers Terry, Pickett expected back today for FSU, Pitt
The Florida State and Pitt football teams both expect to have their top offensive playmakers back for today's ACC game at 4 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles look to have junior wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, who has missed the past two games against North Carolina and Louisville, in the lineup. In his last outing before undergoing a minor knee procedure, Terry caught nine passes for 146 yards at Notre Dame.
Terry was seen in partial uniform about 75 minutes before the game, loosening up on the field. This marks the first time he has dressed for a game since Notre Dame.
Pitt's offense also will get a boost with the return of senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. The three-year starter missed the Panthers' games against Miami and Notre Dame with a sprained ankle, but he is expected to return and start in today's game.
Pickett looked like he was moving around well during pregame warmups, with a light brace on his left ankle.
The game is set to air on the ACC Network.
