Top safety target Kaiden Hall relishes 'intense' FSU practice

The four-star grew up a Florida State fan and that has squarely cemented the Seminoles in the thick of his highly contested recruitment. On Tuesday, he got to spectate a Florida State practice for the first time.

Rivals150 safety prospect Kaiden Hall has been a frequent visitor to Florida State over the last year or so.

"It was very fun. I got to see a practice for the first time with the new staff and new assistants. It was a really fun experience," Hall said following the practice. "It's really, really intense. Brought a lot of pressure and made the quarterback throw the ball (out early). Made a lot of plays."

"It was cool. Just a crazy experience from seeing Coach Norvell coming to my school, then coming to see the practice and seeing the new facilities. It's crazy being an FSU fan and seeing these new facilities built," he later added.

Tuesday's visit marked the seventh time that he had been on campus in the last year. And his trip up to Tallahassee allowed him to continue building his relationship with new safeties coach Evan Cooper.

"He's a really down-to-earth coach. I have a really good relationship with him. He's a player coach for sure, everyone has a really good relationship with him," Hall said.

Of course, it's not a secret that the Seminoles are a real contender for Hall but that hasn't allowed them to take their foot off the gas. It seems like they haven't done so either as Hall says they are pushing the hardest in his recruitment currently.

"They are still one of my top schools for sure. Being able to come back, meet the new staff and see a practice — it made it feel more like home for real," Hall said.

Hall has official visits scheduled with Penn State (May 17), Florida (May 30), Florida State (June 6), Alabama (June 13) and Oklahoma (June 20).

But prior to that, Hall will be back on Florida State's campus once more to take in the scrimmage planned on April 19.

