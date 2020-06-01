Both players will be reunited with FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, who previously worked on that Mississippi State staff.

His announcement comes just three days after one of his former Mississippi State teammates, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, announced that he also is joining the Seminoles.

Just a couple weeks after announcing he was transferring to Ole Miss, former Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones announced on Monday that he is instead committing to Florida State.

Jones played in 11 games as a true freshman and posted twelve tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He's expected to play the safety position at FSU, and it's not yet known if he will be eligible to play in 2020 due to NCAA transfer rules.

Since he wasn't redshirted at Mississippi State, he has four years to play three seasons on the field.

The talented prospect came highly recruited out of high school in Mississippi. He was a four-star prospect with offers from Mississippi State, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. Before committing to Mississippi State, he was originally committed to Oklahoma.

Florida State has been extremely active in the transfer market since the arrival of new head coach Mike Norvell and his staff in December. The Seminoles so far have picked up the following eight transfers: DB Jarrian Jones (Mississippi State), DB Meiko Dotson (FAU), DT Fabien Lovett (Mississippi State), DL Jarrett Jackson (Louisville), RB Jashaun Corbin (Texas A&M), OL Devontay Love-Taylor (FIU), LB Cornel Jones (Purdue), DE Deonte Williams (Baylor) and TE Jordan Wilson (UCLA).

