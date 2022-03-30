Transfer LB Tatum Bethune looking like ‘the right guy’ for FSU defense

For Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune, now with an offseason of change behind him, spring football in Tallahassee has been focused on acclimating quickly so that he can be a big part of FSU’s potential turnaround in 2022. Now that he’s fully immersed into the FSU program, Bethune is focused on his own personal improvement as well as that of the entire defensive unit. Following Tuesday’s practice, Bethune spoke with the media about fitting into FSU’s roster, what he believes he brings to the Seminoles, also looking back at the effort from the defense during Saturday’s scrimmage. “We showed lots of talent. We showed that we have the potential to be a real dominant defense, especially in the run game,” Bethune said. “It also showed that we have a lot more work to do. That really is it.” ***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Linebacker Tatum Bethune could be one of the more impactful transfers FSU acquired this offseason. (Gene Williams, Warchant)

The former UCF star, who racked up 108 tackles and 60 solo stops for the Knights last year, has a central focus every time he takes the field against an opposing offense. “That’s the main goal, really, stopping the run as a linebacker,” Bethune said. “That’s like icing on the cake, stopping the run and making sure nobody has big run plays on us.” Although the humble Bethune said he doesn’t like to “brag” about himself, the talented linebacker was asked about his best attributes. “I am very physical and I have real good instincts,” Bethune said. “I feel like my instincts and playing football in general, not just being a linebacker, I am very good at it.” Even for accomplished players, spring is a time to improve, and Bethune said one thing he’s working on is making more tackles in the open field. “I don’t want to call myself a good linebacker, I feel like I’ve got a lot more work to do until I actually call myself one of those top linebackers,” Bethune added. “But I do believe in myself, not to say that. I am very confident.” FSU’s coaching staff has expressed confidence already in Bethune, too. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller had very high praise for the veteran transfer after Saturday’s scrimmage. “Tatum belongs at this level, point blank. He’s smart enough, he’s physical enough, he loves the process of getting better. He’s got high expectations,” Fuller said. “Any time you have a player and you go up to him and say, ‘Hey, I thought you did a really good job with this.’ And they say, ‘No, it wasn’t good enough,’ you’ve got the right guy.” Fuller explained that it was an easy evaluation on Bethune, since co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon had recruited and coached Bethune previously at UCF. “He plays fast, that’s the best way I can say it,” Fuller said. “He sees things. He has good anticipation at linebacker. On defense, you are a reactionary player a lot. But when you can see things happening as they’re happening, it makes guys play faster. He’s going to be an impactful player.” ***More from Tuesday's spring practice: FSU's Norvell 'blunt' with team after practice falls short of standard