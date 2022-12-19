Florida State continues to do work n the transfer portal, landing offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers on Monday night.

Byers started 12 games and was an all-Conference USA pick in 2022 at UTEP. He entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and was one of the most coveted offensive linemen.

The 6-foot-4 and 331-pound Byers signed with UTEP In 2019 after playing on both the offensive and defensive lines at Austin (Texas) LC Anderson High.

In 2021 Byers made 13 starts at right tackle and was named an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA selection. This season Byers started all 12 regular-season games at right tackle on his way to earning first-team All-CUSA honors.

According to PFF stats, Byers allowed just one sack and seven quarterback pressures in 445 snaps. His list of offers included Florida State, Penn State, Miami, Memphis, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Byers and Colorado transfer Kyle Roddick add to an impressive haul from the transfer portal for FSU. Tight ends Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock also committed to FSU, as well as defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.

"FSU lands another starting-caliber player and potential difference maker through the portal," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "Byers has played at a very high level for the past two seasons at the FBS level and projects as a starter the day he arrives on-campus. He plays hard, is strong, physical, looks for work and doesn't take plays off. Byers has long arms, good feet and moves well laterally in pass protection."

FSU has five commitments from the transfer portal as well as 15 high school commitments.