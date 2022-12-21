Auburn transfer offensive guard Keiondre Jones has signed with FSU. He is one of three offensive lineman the Seminoles have signed in this transfer portal cycle. UTEP offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers and Colorado offensive guard Casey Roddick signed with Florida State earlier Wednesday morning before the start of classes in January. The Seminoles should be deep on the offensive line next season. The list of scholarship players expected to return on the offensive line in 2023 includes Robert Scott, Maurice Smith, Bless Harris, Darius Washington, Qae'shon Sapp, Zane Herring, Thomas Shrader, Kanya Charlton, Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, Jaylen Early and Daughtry Richardson. Lloyd Willis has entered the transfer portal and could have the option to return.



Jones, 6-4 and 340-pounds, signed with Auburn out of La Grange (Ga.) Callaway High where he rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and ranked as the ninth-best offensive guard prospect in the nation for the 2019 recruiting class. He was the starting right guards for the Tigers in 2021 but was relegated to a backup role this season. Jones also started seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He did earn starts this season against Alabama and Penn State for the Tigers.