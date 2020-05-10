The transfer portal has changed the college football landscape for good, altering recruiting strategies and allowing schools to plug in transfers at positions of need. With that in mind, Rivals.com will rank the transfers at every position for each transfer cycle. The rankings will be updated as new players enter the transfer portal and announce their destinations. The rankings cover any player that has transferred during the 2019-2020 cycle (Aug. 1 2019 to July 31, 2020). Next up on the list is the tight end position. ***** TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State TRANSFER RANKINGS: Quarterback | Running back *****

1. Tre McKitty -- Florida State to Georgia

As a recruit: McKitty made an early commitment to Oregon, surprising many when he chose the Ducks over several options closer to home. But as signing day drew closer, he flipped from Oregon to Florida State following the conclusion of his senior season. At Florida State: McKitty's career got off to a slow start in Tallahassee as he caught just one pass for 23 yards as a true freshman. His productivity increased as a sophomore in 2018, when he caught 26 passes for 256 yards. Last season, he caught 23 passes for 241 yards. All told, McKitty started 19 games in his Florida State career. McKitty entered the portal and quickly landed at Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

Farrell's Take: Georgia isn’t known for utilizing the tight end that well in the offense so it will be interesting to see how McKitty impacts. He’s an athletic kid who can flex out and also act as a big wide receiver at times, so he’s a good pickup. Impact Rating: 6.3 out of 10

2. Chase Rogers -- Louisiana-Lafayette to Ole Miss

As a recruit: Rogers had his share of Power FIve suitors and most expected him to end up at Ole Miss. However, he surprisingly committed to Tennessee over the Rebels prior to his senior year. He would later back off his pledge from the Vols and had heavy interest from Texas and Ole Miss, but ended up landing at Louisiana instead. At Louisianan: Rogers came in with big expectations and got off to a great start as a true freshman, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown while making two starts before an injury cut his season short. After that freshman season in 2017, injuries would be the story as Rogers played just three games in 2018 before transferring to Ole Miss just prior to the start of the 2019, which he also missed with an injury. He has two years of eligibility remaining for the Rebels.

Farrell's Take: Rogers has talent for sure and injuries have been the problem more than anything else. He’s perfect for Lane Kiffin’s offense and can stretch the field so if he stays healthy, he can make a solid impact. Impact Rating: 6.1 out of 10

3. Grayson Boomer -- Oklahoma State to Tulsa

As a recruit: Boomer was the first player in the class of 2019 to commit to Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys over Nebraska, Michigan and several other offers during the fall of his junior season. At Oklahoma State: Boomer’s career never got off the ground as he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and missed the entire 2019 season. Rather than return and compete for playing time, Boomer told the Tulsa World that he wanted to find a better fit both on and off the field. He landed at Tulsa, where his older brother is already on the team. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Farrell's Take: This kid has a lot of talent and it will be interesting to see how he comes back from injury. He can put up big numbers at Tulsa if he is 100% again and it’s a good fit for him because he’s a Power Five talent. Impact Rating: 6.1 out of 10

4. Briley Moore -- Northern Iowa to Kansas State

As a recruit: Moore had interest from several FBS programs, but none pulled the trigger on an offer and he landed at Northern Iowa a few weeks before Signing Day in 2017. At Northern Iowa: Moore saw spot playing time as a true freshman in 2016, catching four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. His breakout season came in 2017, when he caught 38 passes for 494 yards. In 2018, he has a first-team all conference showing as he led the UNI in receiving yards with 536 while also catching four touchdowns. With a big season in 2019, Moore seemed likely to be an NFL prospect, but he played in just one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Instead of returning to UNI for a fifth year, he announced plans to transfer to Kansas State earlier this year.

Farrell's Take: Another player coming off injury, Moore has shown he can be an impact tight end in the right offense and he will be a nice safety valve and big target in the Kansas State offense. He’s gone from a fringe FBS prospect to a true Power Five transfer. Impact Rating: 5.9 out of 10

5. Carl Tucker -- North Carolina to Alabama

As a recruit: Tucker had a number of options but elected to stay in-state with the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Clemson, Penn State and several others. At North Carolina: Tucker redshirted while injured as a true freshman in 2015 but would appear in 38 games total over the next four seasons. For his career, Tucker caught 36 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He made 20 career starts, including four in 2019. Tucker made the decision to transfer after being granted a sixth year and quickly landed at Alabama.

Farrell's Take: Tucker isn’t tall but he has a good catch radius and he can run. Alabama needs help at tight end and roster depth. However, this might be too high a level for him and time will tell if he earns quality playing time. He’s an interesting question mark. Impact Rating: 5.9 out of 10

6. Noah Davis -- Michigan State to Cincinnati

As a recruit: Davis garnered a number of major offers following his junior season but elected to end his recruitment in the spring, committing to Michigan State and never wavering. At Michigan State: Davis redshirted as a freshman in 2016 before cracking the lineup in 2017 and playing in 11 games. That year would be his most extensive action as a Spartan as he missed all of 2018 with an injury and played in four games in 2019 before entering the portal midseason. For his career, Davis caught three passes for 22 yards. He landed back home at Cincinnati, where he has one season of eligibility to use in 2020.

Farrell's Take: Davis had size and athleticism out of high school and an injury set him back but he was never a big part of the offense at Michigan State. Will that change at Cincinnati? I think it will. He won’t wow anyone but he’ll be a key contributor. Impact Rating: 5.9 out of 10

7. Jordan Wilson -- UCLA to Florida State

As a recruit: Wilson was recruited on both sides of the ball, as a defensive end and as a tight end. He chose to stick to offense and landed at UCLA during the summer prior to his senior year. At UCLA: Wilson redshirted his first year at UCLA before settling into a reserve role behind a pair of future NFL Draft picks at tight end. Wilson played in 12 games, including six starts, in 2017. He then played in 10 games in 2018 and 12 more in 2019. For his UCLA career, he finished with 25 catches for 244 yards and two touchdown. Wilson has one season of eligibility remaining to use in 2020. Farrell's Take: "Wilson is a solid pick up for Florida State, a kid with length and athleticism who has shown he can be a reliable target at the Power Five level. I don’t expect him to be a game changer but he should move the chains when needed here and there.” Impact Rating: 5.6 out of 10

8. Jake Peters -- Arizona to Colorado

As a recruit: Peters committed to Arizona over mostly FCS offers, making his commitment at the start of his senior year.

At Arizona: Peters career never really got off the ground as he played in just two games over two seasons, logging just 14 career snaps during his time in Tuscon. He announced his plans to transfer to Colorado earlier this year, where he will have at last two years of eligibility remaining.

Farrell's Take: Peters might have been a reach at the FBS level out of high school as a kid who had size but lacked great athleticism. However, as a Power Five to Power Five transfer he clearly has talent and with more than one year left to impact he can do some good things in Colorado. Impact Rating: 5.6 out of 10

9. Lucas Krull -- Florida to Pittsburgh

As a recruit: Krull took a roundabout way to college football, signing as a baseball recruit with Arkansas before ending up at Jefferson College. After giving up baseball, Krull became and in-demand football recruiting and committed to Florida over Missouri in June of 2018. At Florida: Krull stepped into the lineup right away in 2018, playing in 13 games and catching six passes for 75 yards. In 2019, Krull played mostly special teams, and caught three passes for 33 yards while backing up star Kyle Pitts. Krull decided to transfer and use his final year of eligibility at Pitt.

Farrell's Take: Krull is a good athlete whose first love was baseball and who didn’t have much of a chance behind Pitts at Florida. He’s a huge target and a red zone threat and Pitt will utilize him well in their offense. Impact Rating: 5.5 out of 10

10. John Raine -- Florida Atlantic to Northwestern

As a recruit: A South Florida native, Raine elected to stay home and play for FAU over UCF, USF and several others.

At FAU: Raine was a steady contributor in each of his first three seasons at FAU, playing in 28 games and catching 18 total passes. He had a breakout year in 2019, playing alongside NFL draft pick Harrison Bryant, catching 38 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns. After a coaching change at FAU, Raine entered the portal, and landed at Northwestern for his final year of eligibility.

Farrell's Take: Raine is built like an h-back but he has shown the ability to be a reliable receiver and a kid who can find the end zone at times. Northwestern needs all the offensive help they can get so he should be a solid impact guy. Impact Rating: 5.4 out of 10

