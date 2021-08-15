Trench Talk with Devonta Love-Taylor debuts today - Taking FSU football

 Fans can talk Florida State football with offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor today at 5 p.m. ET. FSU Trench Talk
Trench Talk with Devontay Love-Taylor debuts today at 5 p.m. ET on Warchant TV.

Submit your Florida State football questions to Love-Taylor on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. To participate make sure to join the interactive chat on our YouTube Channel. You can also leave a post on the Tribal Council and will will try to get to it.

This is the first of what will be a weekly show featuring the standout offensive lineman, who is being compensated for his appearances in accordance with new Name, Image and Likeness regulations.

