Trench Talk with Devonta Love-Taylor debuts today - Taking FSU football

Trench Talk with Devonta Love-Taylor debuts today
Trench Talk with Devontay Love-Taylor debuts today at 5 p.m. ET on Warchant TV.
Submit your Florida State football questions to Love-Taylor on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. To participate make sure to join the interactive chat on our YouTube Channel. You can also leave a post on the Tribal Council and will will try to get to it.
This is the first of what will be a weekly show featuring the standout offensive lineman, who is being compensated for his appearances in accordance with new Name, Image and Likeness regulations.
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council