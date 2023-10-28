Coming into the season, it was expected that Florida State running back Trey Benson would pick up right where he left off from last season as one of the premier backs in the ACC.

Through seven games, things have been inconsistent for the redshirt junior and the narratives of what could be preventing Benson from breaking out have been numerous and varied. Is the offensive line giving Benson enough space to run? Is he not running as hard out of fear of injury, or is he just trying to do too much to get the running game going?

Perhaps all of the above may have been true for a time but the narratives may be in the rear view mirror as Benson is finding new ways to be an impact in the Florida State offense.

During Florida State's 41-16 blowout against Wake Forest on Saturday, Benson was not only the leading rusher on the team with 55 rushing yards, he was the leading receiver with 100 yards on the afternoon as well. Eighty of these yards came on a screen pass in which Benson broke a pair of tackles and then ran 60 more yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

"I actually told Keon (Coleman) to meet me in the end zone," Benson smiled. "I just saw it forming before it happened. I visualized it, saw the green grass and no one was going to catch me."

It is the first time that Benson has had a 100-yard receiving day in his career at Florida State. Benson also ended the day with an 18-yard touchdown run.

"That boy had 100 receiving yards as a running back," Coleman smirked postgame. "He can do it all. It's great being on the field with those guys. It's hard to not get caught up watching them make those plays."