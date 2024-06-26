As expected after such an impressive 2024 season, there's going to quite a bit of Florida State representation on All-American baseball teams.

That began Wednesday when D1Baseball named its three All-American teams. In numerous ways, FSU had among the most representation of any school on these teams.

FSU right fielder James Tibbs III and starting pitcher Jamie Arnold were both named first-team All-Americans by D1. The Seminoles are one of only three schools that had multiple first-team All-Americans along with Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Tibbs seriously improved his draft stock this season with a .363 batting average and .777 slugging percentage, playing his way into being a projected first-round pick. He hit 28 home runs in 2024, launching him into the top five in FSU history in single-season and career home runs (55).

Arnold, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, had a breakout season as the Seminoles' ace, racking up 11 wins and posting a 2.98 ERA with 159 strikeouts to 26 walks over 105.2 innings.

Additionally, FSU third baseman Cam Smith was named a third-team All-American by D1. Another projected first-round pick in next month's MLB Draft, Smith led FSU with a .387 batting average this season along with 16 home runs.

FSU's three All-Americans selected by D1Baseball are tied with Tennessee and Oklahoma State for the second most of any team this season. Only Texas A&M (5) has more All-Americans.