Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who also had some positive praise for the Madison County High product, said that Jay is now playing free safety full-time. He was getting work at corner in the spring after sitting out last season due to an eligibility issue.

"Travis is a big body that's super athletic," Fuller said. "And he's a physical tackler. That's what we look for at that position."

Norvell also wanted to talk about Jarvis Brownlee again. The fellow redshirt freshman has been standing out at both cornerback and on special teams.

"He has done a remarkable job," Norvell said. "I think he's just getting better and better with each moment."

Redshirt sophomore safety Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, who is coming back from major reconstructive knee surgery, also received high marks for his play on Saturday night.

"It was great to see him flying around," Norvell said. "He's been excited to get back on the field, and he definitely made his presence felt throughout the scrimmage."

Although he is an offensive-minded head coach, Norvell also singled out several other defensive players for nice performances -- defensive tackles Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper, and defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Deonte Williams. Norvell said Williams, a Baylor transfer and son of former FSU defensive back Alphonso "Alley Cat" Williams, had "one or two" sacks during the scrimmage.

If you're wondering about the quarterbacks, well, you're going to have to keep wondering.

Neither Norvell nor Dillingham was willing to get specific about how any of the four played on Saturday night. When they did answer questions about the quarterbacks, it was always in the collective, as in "they did a good job of this" or "they've got to work on that."