Two more big official visits set to begin for FSU Football

The Skinny on RB Jaylon Glover; What to watch for on official visit

There is a very crowded group of running back prospects in the 2022 class, but one of the most likely targets for Florida State has been Lake Gibson standout Jaylon Glover. The versatile athlete has visited FSU on his own this spring, but this trip will be different in that it will be much more detailed. The 'Noles have a lot of momentum in this one when you consider FSU has been recruiting him the longest and he has a lot of ties to the program -- one being with his current teammate, four-star DB Sam McCall, being committed to the 2022 class. In addition, Glover is very close with FSU safety Brendan Gant, who is also from Lakeland.

At the same time, there is plenty of competition here, and the biggest could be Georgia Tech, from what we are hearing. So what are we going to watch for on this visit?