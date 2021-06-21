Two more big official visits set to begin for FSU Football
Florida State's football staff has a huge weekend of official visitors looming this weekend, but the Seminoles aren't exactly taking it slow until then.
Head coach Mike Norvell and company are hosting a pair of important official visitors for mid-week visits beginning today -- four-star running back Jaylon Glover of Lakeland and Rivals100 defensive back Daylen Everette of the IMG Academy.
The Seminoles have some nice recruiting momentum following Sunday's commitment from linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and here's a look at where they stand -- and what they need to do -- with these next two official visitors.
OFFICIAL VISITORS ON JUNE 21 (2)
The Skinny on RB Jaylon Glover; What to watch for on official visit
There is a very crowded group of running back prospects in the 2022 class, but one of the most likely targets for Florida State has been Lake Gibson standout Jaylon Glover. The versatile athlete has visited FSU on his own this spring, but this trip will be different in that it will be much more detailed. The 'Noles have a lot of momentum in this one when you consider FSU has been recruiting him the longest and he has a lot of ties to the program -- one being with his current teammate, four-star DB Sam McCall, being committed to the 2022 class. In addition, Glover is very close with FSU safety Brendan Gant, who is also from Lakeland.
At the same time, there is plenty of competition here, and the biggest could be Georgia Tech, from what we are hearing. So what are we going to watch for on this visit?
