FUN AT THE BEACH, CUSTOMIZED SHOES ON SUNDAY

(DB Travis Jay)

When we first got up on Sunday morning, the team got a chance to meet for breakfast and hang out. Then we all went to the beach and hung out. It was a really good time just bonding and being around each other to see where some of the players come from and really just relax and get away from football.

Some of the players went out canoe riding or going on the boat. I didn't do that, but I hung out with a lot of the players like Akeem Dent, Charles Moore and Jaleel McRae. I also spent a lot of time with Shammond Cooper and talked more about FSU. It was a lot of fun though.

(DB Raymond Woodie)

I think the coaches and everyone wanted to have our minds open, so we went to the beach and guys did a lot of canoe riding. But me and Travis Jay mainly just hung out on the beach and enjoyed watching all the players with the canoe. Then there was also a boat ride, which a lot of the players went on.