UCF OL Adrian Medley commits to Florida State

Florida State took another step to rebuilding its offensive line for the 2025 season on Saturday when UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on his Instagram account.

Medley was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 41st-best offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class when he signed with the Knights in 2019 out of Pensacola (Fla.) High.

"It felt like family here," Medley said after wrapping up his two-day FSU visit on Friday. "Obviously, I played for the (former UCF) coaches so I already knew them. I loved everything about (the visit)."