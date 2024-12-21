UCF OL Adrian Medley commits to Florida State

Florida State took another step to rebuilding its offensive line for the 2025 season on Saturday when UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on his Instagram account.
Medley was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 41st-best offensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class when he signed with the Knights in 2019 out of Pensacola (Fla.) High.
"It felt like family here," Medley said after wrapping up his two-day FSU visit on Friday. "Obviously, I played for the (former UCF) coaches so I already knew them. I loved everything about (the visit)."
This past season, Medley started all 12 regular season games for UCF at left guard. According to PFF stats, his 815 snaps from scrimmage were most logged by a UCF offensive player this past season. He allowed 13 total quarterback pressures, second fewest among UCF's regular starters on the offensive line, in 378 pass blocking situations.
Medley appeared in eight games in 2023 where he made five starts. His pass blocking grade of 74.0 was highest among UCF offensive lineman that season. He missed the 2022 season due to injury. During the 2021 season, Medley appeared in five games with one start. He appeared in two games combined over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Medley will be a sixth-year senior (not counting the Covid season in 2020) with one year of eligibility remaining.
He joins Gunnar Hansen as one of two offensive linemen to commit or sign with FSU since the transfer portal window opened on Dec. 9.