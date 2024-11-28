UF defense enters FSU game in good form looking to halt Seminoles' momentum

It's a bit hard to know exactly what to make of this Florida defense.

On paper, the Gators' numbers aren’t particularly impressive. They rank 65th nationally in yards per play allowed (5.56), 74th in scoring defense (25.5 points per game allowed) 87th nationally in rushing yards per game allowed (161.4) and 107th in passing yards per game allowed (244.7).

And yet, the results of late have been undeniable: The Gators have allowed 33 total points in their last two games, a pair of ranked wins over LSU and Ole Miss.

It would appear they enter Saturday's road game at FSU (7 p.m. on ESPN2) in good form.

"You see the confidence that they're playing with. Obviously they've been doing it for these last few weeks at a really high level," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of UF's defense. "We know we're going to get their best effort and obviously it's going to take everything we have to go and be aggressive in our attack and obviously to control the things that we can control."

Florida's success of late on defense has come on a few fronts. For one, it has done a good job all season long of creating takeaways. While FSU has five forced turnovers all season — and only three in 10 games against FBS opponents — Florida's defense has forced 17 turnovers, including at least one in 10 of the team's 11 games. UF has created three takeaways in three of its last five games, bringing its total over that five-game span to 11 forced turnovers.