Under The Radar: FSU DE Quashon Fuller ready for 'important' fall camp

Size on FSU roster: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

As a recruit: Quashon Fuller has had a deep relationship with the FSU program for years, going all the way back to his sophomore year of high school when he committed to the Seminoles in the spring of 2017. Even as he became a coveted Rivals250 prospect, Fuller stuck with FSU through a coaching staff change and a rocky losing season on the field in 2018.

The Lehigh Acres product kept his verbal commitment but didn’t sign with FSU during the early signing period for the 2019 class. Instead, the ‘Noles held off Alabama, Florida, and LSU in the winter to seal the deal.

Time at FSU: As a true freshman in 2019, Fuller took a new-age version of a traditional redshirt season. A year before, the NCAA changed its long-standing redshirt rule and allowed players to still qualify if they played four or less games during a 12-game season. This allowed Fuller to make an appearance in the home finale and still retain his redshirt status.

2020 season: Fuller entered 2020 as a redshirt freshman battling for second-team duties along with three or four teammates. He registered a tackle in the season opener versus Georgia Tech, and the former four-star recruit played in both the Miami and Jacksonville State contests but didn’t record a statistic. The week of the Notre Dame loss, Fuller was listed as the backup to defensive end starter Joshua Kaindoh but ended up not taking a snap in that game.

After missing out on the next four games following the road tilt in South Bend, Fuller returned for the finale against Duke and had two tackles. In his four games played, all three of his tackles on the season were solo stops.