Up next for FSU Football is a battered and bruised Clemson team

And head coach Dabo Swinney said on Sunday night that three more key players -- offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, tight end Braden Galloway and defensive end Justin Foster -- are all out for the year with injuries.

Yes, Clemson opened up as a 10-point favorite over the surging Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, but the Tigers are battered, bruised and reeling after their third loss of the season on Saturday, a 27-17 defeat at Pitt.

The other feels worse about itself than it has in a decade.

One team feels as good about itself as it has in years.

That's now 14 Clemson players who have been lost for the season.

"That's a tough situation for us," Swinney said. "Again, you do this long enough ... you're going to have some crazy years, and this has been a crazy year for us."

Even with the injuries, the Tigers (4-3) still have one of the most talented rosters in the country. But it's the offense that has been struggling mightily all season long.

Clemson has yet to score more than 19 points in regulation against an FBS defense all season. Since the College Football Playoff era began, only six other teams have accomplished that feat through the first six games -- and two of them were Kent State.

So, this is brand-new territory for Swinney and his program.

"We have not had good quarterback play," Swinney said. "And then we've had incredibly inconsistent availability at receiver. You're talking about yesterday five scholarship receivers not being available. ... So, that's a lot of guys.

"No continuity in terms of personnel has been a real challenge offensively, that's for sure."

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uigalelei was actually benched in the second half against Pitt after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

He was replaced for multiple series by backup Taisun Phommachanh before returning and leading a touchdown drive on the Tigers' final possession.

"I was very proud of D.J.," Swinney said. "He didn't pout one second. Not one second. He was very engaged, very supportive. To me, that's great leadership. You never really know what a guy is made of until his back is up against the wall."

Swinney was asked if he was thinking about replacing Uigalelei, or at least rotating him in with Phommachanh against the Seminoles.

"Every day will be an evaluation and we'll run someone out there first on Saturday," he said. "We’ll all wait and find out how the week goes, because everything’s going to count."

Swinney said he was optimistic his team will turn it around at some point this season, and he said the learning they're doing right now will pay off in the long run.

And, like Florida State, they're looking to finish the season strong.

"We've had a chance to win every game," he said. "And we haven't gotten it done. But the season ain't over. I don't think they're going to call and cancel the year. We've got to keep working and see if we can turn it around these next five weeks."

