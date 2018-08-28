"I refuse to be unnoticed."

That was the statement four-star tight end Naseir Upshur made midway through the video he released three years ago to mark his commitment to Florida State.

Upshur's announcement, which took place on Sept. 1, 2015, was seen as a major score for Florida State for a number of reasons. It came shortly after the Seminoles lost a commitment from five-star tight end Isaac Nauta; it showed FSU's national recruiting brand, landing a top prospect from Philadelphia; and it gave the Seminoles a player ranked No. 5 nationally at his position.

Yet during his first two seasons in Tallahassee, Upshur made little significant impact on the field.

He appeared in six games as a true freshman in 2016, almost all on special teams. Then in 2017, he appeared in 12 games, but again mostly on special teams. By the end of his sophomore season, he had recorded just two career statistics -- one 12-yard kickoff return and one tackle on kickoff coverage -- and he seemed to be getting passed on the depth chart by younger players.

Then something happened.

It had nothing to do with him, but everything to do with the positive attitude he now brings to Florida State's practice fields.

When former head coach Jimbo Fisher and former tight ends coach Tim Brewster left in December for Texas A&M, they took with them two years of Upshur's practice history. Two years of his inability to make a dent in the Seminoles' tight end depth chart.

And when new head coach Willie Taggart arrived with his new staff, they brought with them the promise of a new day.

"I felt like I got a fresh start when we got a new coaching staff," Upshur said. "Every coach got an opportunity to see what type of person I really am, and what I can bring to the table as a tight end. ... Everything is going great now."

While Upshur didn't explain where things went wrong with the former staff, his comments about new tight ends coach Telly Lockette might shed some light on the situation.

"He's a great guy," Upshur said. "He gave me the opportunity just to be myself. He's a very cool guy. Very understanding."

The differences between the coaching styles of Brewster and Lockette are readily apparent on the Seminoles' practice fields. Whereas Brewster was more apt to yell to get his point across -- his voice could often be heard far beyond the fences surrounding the facility -- Lockette brings a much calmer approach.

He will raise his voice on occasion, but not nearly as often and not nearly as dramatically.

"His coaching style is way different," Upshur said. "He doesn't do too much hollering, screaming. He's gonna talk to you and make sure you know everything you're doing. I really enjoy Coach Lockette ... I'm excited to be a player for him this year."

While sophomore Tre' McKitty is expected to start at tight end, Upshur has made his presence felt during preseason drills. He is an extremely physical blocker, and he also has the athletic ability to make catches over the middle.

"He's going to be able to help in the passing game also," Lockette said.