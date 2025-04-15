Versatile three-star TE Julius Miles recaps latest FSU visit

"I wanted to get a better feel for how the new offense is going and how it's installed. You want to be around a practice before you start making decisions — see how all the guys are moving around and how it works outside of the OVs and the games," Miles said.

The 6-foot-6 and 215-pound tight end is very familiar with the program. The final thing that Miles was yet to see was a Florida State practice, which he took in for the first time on Tuesday. Even more so, he wanted to see how Gus Malzahn's offense worked.

Miles is another lengthy prospect that blurs the lines between tight end and wide receiver. His body type is one that is frequently pursued by Mike Norvell and staff. On what role he feels like he will play at the next level, Miles believes he is truly versatile.

"I'm an athlete. I can go all over the field," Miles explained. "I'm just more versatile. I can be a tight end and then split outside and be a receiver. I like the tight ends and how they use them here. They are more split outside but still have to be physical and have to block and stuff."

Florida State is one of five schools that Miles will officially visit in the summer before making a decision in early July. The three-star will also see Colorado (May 9), Vanderbilt (May 30), Louisville (June 6), Syracuse (June 13). The Seminoles are currently slated to get Miles' final official visit on June 20.

Florida State is a nice spot for Miles heading into official visits, with familiarity with the coaching staff being at the center of it.

"Every time I come here it feels more like home," Miles said. "I'm liking all the staff in general. We talk quite a bit. They try to make it as most realistic as possible. Like they aren't going to call you every night, text you every day. They just make it more real."

There is no leader in Miles' recruitment, however, as he is enjoying the process knowing he says that God will lead him in the right direction.

Miles will be back on campus in June.

