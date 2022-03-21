Video: 5-star 2024 QB Jadyn Davis talks next FSU visit, other top schools

Florida State 2024 quarterback target Jadyn Davis was one of the standout performers this weekend at the Rivals Camp Series event in Charlotte, N.C.

During the event, the nation's No. 1 pro-style quarterback talked with Rivals about some of his top schools -- including FSU, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee -- and said he likely will be back in Tallahassee again for the spring game on April 9.

Davis visited FSU for the first in late January and gave the Seminoles very high marks.

Here is his interview from the Charlotte event this weekend:

